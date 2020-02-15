nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the January 15th total of 3,450,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, February 3rd. CL King started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Gabelli cut shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $27.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.29. nVent Electric has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.70.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.33%.

In other news, Director William T. Monahan sold 6,116 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $152,716.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,559.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVT. State Street Corp increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,002,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,350,000 after buying an additional 2,873,513 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,335,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,170,000 after buying an additional 40,932 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power INC increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 3,377,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,403,000 after buying an additional 271,721 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,190,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,036,000 after buying an additional 93,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,096,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,622,000 after buying an additional 1,014,979 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

