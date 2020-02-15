NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,536 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In other news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,868.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at $229,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,846,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,814. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.27 and its 200 day moving average is $115.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.28. NXP Semiconductors NV has a twelve month low of $85.38 and a twelve month high of $139.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.71.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.