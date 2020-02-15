Nxt (NXT) Reaches Market Cap of $17.76 Million

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Nxt coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX, Stocks.Exchange, Bittrex and Livecoin. Over the last week, Nxt has traded up 24% against the U.S. dollar. Nxt has a total market cap of $17.76 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nxt alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00027320 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00018664 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00015005 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00021181 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00008255 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00008999 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007013 BTC.

Nxt Profile

Nxt (CRYPTO:NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The official website for Nxt is nxt.org. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nxt Coin Trading

Nxt can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Indodax, Bittrex, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, C-CEX, Poloniex, OKEx, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nxt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.