Oakworth Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,375 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.3% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 29,161.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,144,877,000 after purchasing an additional 302,917 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,019,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,139,892,000 after purchasing an additional 267,009 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Apple by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,428,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,156 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Apple by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,855,898,000 after purchasing an additional 633,366 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a target price (up from ) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.55.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $324.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,421.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.38 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $310.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

