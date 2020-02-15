Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $427.82 Million

Brokerages expect Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) to report sales of $427.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $375.00 million to $476.00 million. Oasis Petroleum posted sales of $599.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oasis Petroleum.

OAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Johnson Rice downgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oasis Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

NYSE:OAS opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $677.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 2.25. Oasis Petroleum has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $7.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 218,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 166,976 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 42.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,367 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 192,835 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 12,295 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

