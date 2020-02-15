OAX Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $696,125.00 (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. OAX has a market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $696,125.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OAX has traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar. One OAX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0717 or 0.00000718 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, LATOKEN, HitBTC and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $318.31 or 0.03184643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010018 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00247803 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00044212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00156386 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000076 BTC.

OAX Token Profile

OAX launched on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,130,082 tokens. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation. The official website for OAX is oax.org. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OAX Token Trading

OAX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Liqui, Gate.io, LATOKEN, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

