Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $0.38. Occidental Petroleum posted earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 100.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $2.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Occidental Petroleum.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Mizuho upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Edward Jones raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.22.

In other news, Director Bob Shearer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.96 per share, with a total value of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,533.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack B. Moore acquired 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $498,069.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 129,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,988,527.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 23,900 shares of company stock valued at $921,409 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 577,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,682,000 after buying an additional 24,012 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 25.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 19.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 133,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after buying an additional 21,947 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $968,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.86 and a 200-day moving average of $42.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.91. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $68.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

