ODEM (ODE) Price Tops $0.0535 on Major Exchanges

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 15th. In the last week, ODEM has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One ODEM token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0535 or 0.00000540 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and Ethfinex. ODEM has a total market capitalization of $11.73 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $319.00 or 0.03220462 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010096 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00245116 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000805 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00044828 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00152937 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ODEM Token Profile

ODEM’s launch date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ODEM is odem.io. The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem.

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

