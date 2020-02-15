Odyssey (OCN) Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 15th. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $3.99 million and $743,945.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Odyssey token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, FCoin, IDEX and CoinTiger. Over the last week, Odyssey has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

About Odyssey

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,301,866,840 tokens. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. The official website for Odyssey is www.ocnex.net. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, IDEX, Bit-Z, HitBTC, Gate.io, FCoin, Bittrex, Huobi, LBank, Upbit and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

