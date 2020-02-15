Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Short Interest Down 14.1% in January

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the January 15th total of 18,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of ODC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.90. 2,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.27 and its 200 day moving average is $34.58. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 1-year low of $27.51 and a 1-year high of $38.80. The stock has a market cap of $272.44 million, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.10.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.12 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 5.40%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products, which serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names.

