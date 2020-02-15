OKB (OKB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $437.56 Million

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One OKB token can currently be purchased for about $7.29 or 0.00072866 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall and OKEx. OKB has a market capitalization of $437.56 million and $542.65 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OKB has traded 86.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00052460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 256.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00482201 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $619.34 or 0.06188177 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005178 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00025527 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010020 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB (OKB) is a token. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. OKB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com.

OKB Token Trading

OKB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

