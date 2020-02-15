OKB Price Tops $6.35 (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 14th. One OKB token can now be bought for approximately $6.35 or 0.00061819 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx and Coinall. OKB has a market cap of $381.07 million and approximately $291.17 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OKB has traded 67.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00048396 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $638.26 or 0.06212550 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005033 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00024841 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00093500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009625 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB is a token. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. OKB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex.

Buying and Selling OKB

OKB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

