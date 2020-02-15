OKCash (OK) Trading Up 8.3% Over Last Week

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One OKCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0281 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Upbit. In the last seven days, OKCash has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. OKCash has a total market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $11,856.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00046945 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00068979 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001029 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,513.44 or 1.05045659 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00075383 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000582 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000384 BTC.

About OKCash

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 74,999,871 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

