Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $155.77 Million

Equities research analysts expect Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) to report sales of $155.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Okta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $155.00 million to $156.50 million. Okta reported sales of $115.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Okta will report full-year sales of $574.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $573.74 million to $575.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $755.70 million, with estimates ranging from $750.00 million to $762.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $153.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.88 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.43% and a negative return on equity of 53.08%. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OKTA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.72.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $137.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. Okta has a one year low of $70.44 and a one year high of $141.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.25.

In other news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 43,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $5,190,722.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 21,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $2,459,504.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,828.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,922 shares of company stock valued at $34,338,836 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Okta by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 92,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 16,596 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Okta by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank acquired a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Okta by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 192,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,911,000 after acquiring an additional 8,254 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

