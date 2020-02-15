Omni (OMNI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $199.00

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. Omni has a market cap of $782,960.00 and approximately $199.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Omni has traded 21% higher against the US dollar. One Omni coin can now be purchased for $1.39 or 0.00013554 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, C-CEX, Poloniex and Cryptohub.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Omni Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,837 coins and its circulating supply is 562,521 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Bittrex, Poloniex and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

