Omni (OMNI) Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Omni coin can now be purchased for about $1.34 or 0.00013417 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptohub, Poloniex and C-CEX. During the last seven days, Omni has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Omni has a total market cap of $755,528.00 and $253.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.10 or 0.00800350 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009654 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000054 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006800 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000418 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,838 coins and its circulating supply is 562,522 coins. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Cryptohub, C-CEX and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

