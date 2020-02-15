Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Position Boosted by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 110.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,448 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

OMC opened at $78.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.29. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.09 and a twelve month high of $85.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.90%.

OMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra cut Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

