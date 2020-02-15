ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,468 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of ONEOK worth $47,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cincinnati Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,421,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 59,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OKE traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,397,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,588. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.13 and a 1 year high of $77.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.53%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.60.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman acquired 6,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.36 per share, for a total transaction of $447,055.84. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,396.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

