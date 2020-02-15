Opacity (OPQ) Price Hits $0.0155 on Top Exchanges

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. During the last week, Opacity has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Opacity token can currently be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Kucoin. Opacity has a total market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $6,499.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.12 or 0.03174244 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010010 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00248612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00043858 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00157204 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Opacity

Opacity launched on November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,205,022 tokens. Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage. The official website for Opacity is opacity.io. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage.

Buying and Selling Opacity

Opacity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

