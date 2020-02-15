Open Trading Network (OTN) Market Capitalization Achieves $19,652.00

Open Trading Network (CURRENCY:OTN) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. During the last week, Open Trading Network has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Open Trading Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bit-Z, Livecoin and Cryptopia. Open Trading Network has a market cap of $19,652.00 and $280.00 worth of Open Trading Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.06 or 0.03183941 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00244563 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000803 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00045376 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00154238 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Open Trading Network Token Profile

Open Trading Network was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Open Trading Network’s total supply is 82,630,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,024,530 tokens. The Reddit community for Open Trading Network is /r/open_trading_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Open Trading Network’s official Twitter account is @OTNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Open Trading Network is otn.org.

Open Trading Network Token Trading

Open Trading Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Trading Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Trading Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Trading Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

