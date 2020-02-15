Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.77 Billion

Analysts expect Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) to announce $9.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Oracle’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.62 billion and the highest is $9.81 billion. Oracle posted sales of $9.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Oracle will report full-year sales of $39.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.52 billion to $40.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $40.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.64 billion to $41.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Oracle.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $55.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. Oracle has a twelve month low of $49.89 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,420,822.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 5,191 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 46.7% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.3% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oracle (ORCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.