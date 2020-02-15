Orbs Price Tops $0.0138 on Major Exchanges (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 15th. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $27.99 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Orbs has traded up 61.2% against the US dollar. One Orbs token can now be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange, Upbit, Bilaxy and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.42 or 0.03197364 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010079 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00245041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000807 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00044865 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00154156 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Orbs Token Profile

Orbs’ launch date was May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,031,075,156 tokens. The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com. The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orbs

Orbs can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange, Upbit, Bilaxy and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

