O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,157 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 80,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,445,000 after buying an additional 11,886 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,484,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,895,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 54,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,922,000 after buying an additional 15,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total value of $1,991,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $490.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $479.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nomura cut their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.00.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $390.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $425.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $414.11. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1 year low of $349.71 and a 1 year high of $454.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.02). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 514.91%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.36 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

