O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Short Interest Down 7.4% in January

O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 963,400 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the January 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 491,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $413.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $465.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nomura reduced their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.00.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $390.89. 895,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,729. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $349.71 and a one year high of $454.31. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $425.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $414.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 514.91% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 19.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total transaction of $1,991,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total value of $657,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.9% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $214,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

