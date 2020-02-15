Origin Protocol Trading Down 9% Over Last 7 Days (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. One Origin Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00002875 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Origin Protocol has traded 9% lower against the dollar. Origin Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.72 million and approximately $33.63 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Origin Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00052587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 287.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00477082 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $628.26 or 0.06281061 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00073060 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005174 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00025511 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001480 BTC.

About Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol is a token. It launched on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,406,404 tokens. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9. Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com.

Origin Protocol Token Trading

Origin Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.