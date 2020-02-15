Origin Sport (ORS) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.71 Million

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $2.71 million and $7.95 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Sport token can now be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Origin Sport has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Origin Sport Token Profile

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Origin Sport Token Trading

Origin Sport can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

