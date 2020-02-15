Origo (OGO) Market Cap Hits $8.80 Million

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 15th. Origo has a market capitalization of $8.80 million and $2.24 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Bittrex and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Origo has traded up 24.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00049722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 256% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00481726 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $612.45 or 0.06176144 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00067492 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00025429 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001486 BTC.

About Origo

Origo (CRYPTO:OGO) is a token. Its launch date was June 18th, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 419,908,836 tokens. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Origo is origo.network. Origo’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork.

Buying and Selling Origo

Origo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

