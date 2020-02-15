Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Short Interest Update

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the January 15th total of 2,490,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 575,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

NYSE OSK traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.13. The company had a trading volume of 419,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,937. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.12. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $66.04 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 14.44%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.08.

In related news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 131,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $12,171,042.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,650,403.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 9,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $915,580.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,798 shares in the company, valued at $13,891,511.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,024 shares of company stock worth $18,065,604 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,823,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,711,000 after purchasing an additional 549,796 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Oshkosh by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,262,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,841,000 after purchasing an additional 47,737 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,372,000 after purchasing an additional 66,810 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,668,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,929,000 after purchasing an additional 741,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Oshkosh by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,520,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,797,000 after purchasing an additional 34,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.