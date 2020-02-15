OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.27% of OSI Systems worth $5,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $353,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 224.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 48,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after buying an additional 33,761 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,796,000 after buying an additional 17,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,198,000. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 23,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $2,079,167.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,894.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 14,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $1,265,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,545,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,041 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,375 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $89.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.55. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.43 and a 1 year high of $117.21.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $305.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.75 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 6.45%. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OSIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OSI Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.33.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

