Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Buys C$18,800.00 in Stock

Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$18,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,741,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,158,325.46.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Osisko Metals alerts:

On Tuesday, February 11th, Robert Wares acquired 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Robert Wares acquired 25,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,250.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$25,000.00.

On Friday, January 31st, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.51 per share, with a total value of C$25,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$25,000.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,000.00.

On Friday, January 24th, Robert Wares purchased 25,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,005.00.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Robert Wares acquired 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$50,000.00.

On Monday, January 20th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.51 per share, with a total value of C$25,500.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$25,000.00.

Osisko Metals stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 49,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,887. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.49. Osisko Metals Inc has a 1-year low of C$0.38 and a 1-year high of C$0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.96 million and a P/E ratio of -14.24.

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's flagship project is the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 22,213 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.