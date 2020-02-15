OST Trading 43.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 15th. Over the last week, OST has traded 43.4% higher against the US dollar. OST has a market capitalization of $13.32 million and approximately $3.50 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OST token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, Gate.io, Upbit and Coinsuper.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $316.63 or 0.03191757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010074 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00244870 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000804 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00044075 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00152856 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000076 BTC.

OST Token Profile

OST launched on October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,236,973 tokens. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OST is ost.com.

Buying and Selling OST

OST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OKEx, Upbit, Coinsuper, Gate.io, IDCM and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

