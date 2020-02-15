OVCODE (OVC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $179.00

OVCODE (CURRENCY:OVC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. OVCODE has a market cap of $1.17 million and $179.00 worth of OVCODE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OVCODE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and CoinBene. During the last week, OVCODE has traded up 41.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.68 or 0.03153163 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00245434 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000801 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00043950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00152335 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000075 BTC.

OVCODE Token Profile

OVCODE’s total supply is 83,875,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,879,415 tokens. The Reddit community for OVCODE is /r/OVcode. The official message board for OVCODE is medium.com/@ovcode. The official website for OVCODE is ovcode.com. OVCODE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OVCODE Token Trading

OVCODE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OVCODE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OVCODE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OVCODE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

