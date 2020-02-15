Ovintiv (OVV) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Review

Ovintiv (NYSE: OVV) is one of 184 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Ovintiv to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.3% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Ovintiv shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ovintiv and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovintiv 16.84% 10.12% 4.77% Ovintiv Competitors -6.05% -1.67% 5.02%

Risk & Volatility

Ovintiv has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ovintiv’s competitors have a beta of 1.93, indicating that their average share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ovintiv pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Ovintiv pays out 8.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.3% and pay out 41.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ovintiv and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovintiv 0 4 2 0 2.33 Ovintiv Competitors 2385 9148 12755 427 2.45

Ovintiv presently has a consensus price target of $26.71, suggesting a potential upside of 68.08%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 51.80%. Given Ovintiv’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ovintiv is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ovintiv and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ovintiv $5.94 billion $1.07 billion 3.70 Ovintiv Competitors $10.42 billion $700.34 million 11.58

Ovintiv’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Ovintiv. Ovintiv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Ovintiv competitors beat Ovintiv on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Ovintiv Company Profile

