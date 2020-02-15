Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Short Interest Up 6.7% in January

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,460,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the January 15th total of 10,740,000 shares. Currently, 19.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Shares of OMI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.69. The company had a trading volume of 639,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,674. The company has a market capitalization of $418.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. Owens & Minor has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $8.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.85.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OMI shares. ValuEngine raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.15.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.