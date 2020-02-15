Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.37 Million

Equities research analysts expect Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) to announce sales of $21.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.78 million and the lowest is $20.02 million. Pacific Biosciences of California posted sales of $16.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full year sales of $111.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.87 million to $117.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $158.46 million, with estimates ranging from $142.40 million to $176.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pacific Biosciences of California.
PACB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 927.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:PACB opened at $4.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average of $5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.05 million, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Pacific Biosciences of California has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $7.50.
About Pacific Biosciences of California
Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.
