Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,713 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Packaging Corp Of America worth $10,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 383.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PKG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Corp Of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.64.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $214,548.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,149.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Lyons acquired 1,000 shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.88 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,808.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PKG opened at $98.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.71. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12-month low of $87.85 and a 12-month high of $114.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 24.89%. Packaging Corp Of America’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

