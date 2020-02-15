PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Stock Position Raised by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,945 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.14% of PacWest Bancorp worth $6,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 68,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 116.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 247.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, COO Mark Yung acquired 2,670 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $99,777.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,202.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.48. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.64 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.65 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 34.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PACW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

