Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,727 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $353,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,119 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 38,246 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,844,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 24,890 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,041 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $22,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 19,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.03, for a total value of $4,744,021.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.39, for a total value of $2,716,680.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,562 shares of company stock valued at $11,132,020. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PANW stock opened at $247.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.59. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $192.17 and a 12-month high of $260.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1,067.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.22. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $297.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, First Analysis lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.09.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.