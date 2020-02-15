Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Short Interest Down 6.4% in January

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the January 15th total of 88,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PHX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Get Panhandle Oil and Gas alerts:

In other Panhandle Oil and Gas news, Director Christopher T. Fraser bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $55,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Panhandle Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $2,921,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 20,332 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,157,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,099,000 after buying an additional 14,428 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 321,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 12,063 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Panhandle Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Panhandle Oil and Gas stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.59. 74,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,645. Panhandle Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The firm has a market cap of $107.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.76.

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Panhandle Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 102.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.54 million. As a group, analysts predict that Panhandle Oil and Gas will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Panhandle Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Company Profile

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,555 net mineral acres; leased 17,203 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,079 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 69 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Panhandle Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panhandle Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.