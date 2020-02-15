Parachute (PAR) Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 15th. Parachute has a market capitalization of $184,321.00 and approximately $11,148.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Parachute token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Parachute

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Parachute's total supply is 999,628,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 391,580,265 tokens. Parachute's official website is www.parachutetoken.com. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Parachute Token Trading

Parachute can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

