Parachute (PAR) Price Up 5.9% This Week

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 14th. One Parachute token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last week, Parachute has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. Parachute has a total market cap of $181,540.00 and approximately $12,188.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008264 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000067 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000268 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,855,609 tokens. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken.

Buying and Selling Parachute

Parachute can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

