Paragon Price Down 17.5% Over Last Week (PRG)

Paragon (CURRENCY:PRG) traded 44% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. One Paragon token can currently be purchased for $0.0198 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, IDEX, Livecoin and HitBTC. Paragon has a market capitalization of $440,611.00 and approximately $640.00 worth of Paragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Paragon has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $317.12 or 0.03174244 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010010 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00248612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00043858 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00157204 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Paragon Token Profile

Paragon was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Paragon’s total supply is 164,936,513 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,266,198 tokens. Paragon’s official website is paragoncoin.com. Paragon’s official Twitter account is @paragoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Paragon Token Trading

Paragon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex, Livecoin, HitBTC and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

