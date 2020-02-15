ParallelCoin (DUO) Price Hits $0.56 on Major Exchanges

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded up 20.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. One ParallelCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00005574 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. ParallelCoin has a market capitalization of $175,504.00 and $43.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.60 or 0.00796944 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009701 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000053 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006814 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000410 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000853 BTC.

ParallelCoin Profile

ParallelCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

ParallelCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

