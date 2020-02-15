ParallelCoin Reaches Market Cap of $133,745.00 (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. ParallelCoin has a market capitalization of $133,745.00 and $16.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00004155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last week, ParallelCoin has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ParallelCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $81.66 or 0.00796540 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009631 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006477 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000880 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

ParallelCoin Profile

ParallelCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info.

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

ParallelCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParallelCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParallelCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.