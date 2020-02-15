Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) Short Interest Update

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,770,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the January 15th total of 8,260,000 shares. Approximately 28.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,224,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

In related news, CEO Evan Loh sold 14,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $44,993.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 417,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,569.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 23,656 shares of company stock worth $73,334 in the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,602,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 501,177 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% during the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 749,660 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 279,475 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 679,099 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA boosted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 448,315 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 163,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 341,322 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 208,755 shares during the period. 67.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.44. 547,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,606. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average of $3.74. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $7.39.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,327.73% and a negative net margin of 505.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRTK shares. Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BTIG Research set a $36.00 price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. WBB Securities started coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.46.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

