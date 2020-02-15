Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Short Interest Down 6.3% in January

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,820,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 13,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:PE remained flat at $$16.76 on Friday. 4,639,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,171,057. Parsley Energy has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average is $16.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Parsley Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Parsley Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.46.

In other news, Director Ron Brokmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,760.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,201.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $95,234,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 438.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,517,271 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863,746 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,372,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,885,001 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 49.7% in the third quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,547,887 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

