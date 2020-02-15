Particl Price Reaches $0.64 on Exchanges (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. In the last week, Particl has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Particl has a market capitalization of $5.70 million and $32,084.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Particl coin can now be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00006459 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Bit-Z and LiteBit.eu.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000903 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000137 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000146 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Particl Profile

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,543,073 coins and its circulating supply is 8,906,321 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Particl’s official website is particl.io. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject.

Buying and Selling Particl

Particl can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Bit-Z and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

