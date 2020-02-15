PAX Gold (PAXG) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $916,756.00

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One PAX Gold token can now be bought for $1,589.60 or 0.15490999 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $15.90 million and approximately $916,756.00 worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PAX Gold has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PAX Gold alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00048396 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $638.26 or 0.06212550 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00061819 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005033 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00024841 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00093500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001603 BTC.

PAX Gold Profile

PAX Gold (CRYPTO:PAXG) is a token. It launched on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 10,002 tokens. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal.

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

PAX Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAX Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.