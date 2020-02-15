PAX Gold Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.05 Million (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. In the last week, PAX Gold has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $15.89 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAX Gold token can now be bought for approximately $1,588.22 or 0.15870601 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00052460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 256.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00482201 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $619.34 or 0.06188177 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00072866 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005178 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00025527 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001491 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold (CRYPTO:PAXG) is a token. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 10,002 tokens. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold.

PAX Gold Token Trading

PAX Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

