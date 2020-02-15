PAXEX (PAXEX) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.00

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded down 36.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. PAXEX has a market capitalization of $2,818.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAXEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. In the last week, PAXEX has traded 58.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005855 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 94.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PAXEX Profile

PAXEX (PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc.

Buying and Selling PAXEX

PAXEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAXEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

